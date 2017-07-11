The video above contains profanity that has been bleeped

SAVANNAH (KRON) — Authorities released police body-camera video and new details in actor Shia LaBeouf’s arrest in Savannah over the weekend.

LaBeouf was arrested by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. He has been charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction and public intoxication.

The body cam video shows the 31-year-old shouting profanities at officers while being arrested.

It came after police say he ran from them to his hotel, after failing to comply with their request to leave the area near a wild wings café.

Before that, LeBeouf reportedly had approached a bystander and an officer asking for a cigarette. He became disorderly after being denied one, using profanities and vulgar language.

At one point, LeBeouf could be heard saying “I’ve got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with.”

LaBeouf remains in Savannah to film the movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon” alongside Dakota Johnson.

