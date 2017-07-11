Video courtesy of Truckee CHP

TRUCKEE (KRON) — Both directions of Interstate 80 in Truckee are closed Tuesday morning as crews battle a large fire, according to CHP officials.

The fire was first reported by Truckee CHP on Twitter around 7:30 a.m.

This is when officials announced I-80 was being shut down in the westbound direction at the Nevada State Line, and in the eastbound direction at the State Route 267 junction.

Officials are calling the blaze the Farad fire.

Just before 9:30 a.m. CHP gave an update that the interstate is still closed.

“Traffic is extremely heavy on SR-267. Have patience,” CHP said.

CHP is telling drivers to use Mount Rose Highway as an alternate route.

Regardless of what your GPS tells you, do not use Dog Valley Rd., officials warn.

“Dog Valley Rd. is not a viable route unless you are in a four wheel drive,” CHP said.

