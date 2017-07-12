EL CERRITO (KRON) — A large reward of $100,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for fatally shooting a lawyer in front of his El Cerrito home in 2016.

James Gilliland Jr., 62, was shot just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2016. Officers found him on the porch of his home in the 2600 block of Mira Vista Drive and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

According to police, Gilliland had just returned home when he was confronted by unknown suspects.

Gilliland worked in the San Francisco office of the Atlanta-based law firm Kilpatrick Townsend and Stockton LLP. He was a partner who had also served as chairman of the firm’s litigation department.

Investigators are reviewing private security video but don’t yet know if any of the images can help them identify a suspect, according to police.

The original reward of $50,000 from an anonymous donor has been increased to $100,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (866) TIP-4JIM or (866) 847-4546.

