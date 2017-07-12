Amazon Prime Day sets company sales record

(KRON/CNN) — Move over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, a weekday in the middle of July has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Online shopping giant Amazon held its annual Prime Day on Tuesday and set a company record for sales.

It is estimated people spent close to $3 billion during the 30 hours of reported deals being offered.

To put that in perspective, Amazon says Prime Day sales were higher than when you combine both Black Friday and Cyber Monday from last year.

The most popular item was Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speaker.

