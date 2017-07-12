Amelia Earhart photo debunked, mystery remains unsolved

This undated photo discovered in the U.S. National Archives by Les Kinney shows people on a dock in Jaluit Atoll, Marshall Islands. A new documentary film proposes that this image shows aviator Amelia Earhart, seated third from right, gazing at what may be her crippled aircraft loaded on a barge. The documentary "Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence," which airs Sunday, July 9, 2017, on the History channel, argues that Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, crash-landed in the Japanese-held Marshall Islands, were picked up by Japanese military and that Earhart was taken prisoner. (Office of Naval Intelligence/U.S. National Archives via AP)

(CNN) — It appears the Amelia Earhart mystery remains unsolved.

The History Channel recently aired a documentary that claimed to possibly show a picture of the legendary pilot.

The blurry photo shows a number of people on the dock at Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands in 1937.

However, two bloggers say they found the same picture in a travel book that came out in 1935.

That was two years before Earhart disappeared. She was still safe in the U.S at that time.

Adding insult to injury, the bloggers say the person the History Channel thought might be Earhart might be a man.

Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan disappeared in 1937 as she attempted to be the first woman to fly around the world.

