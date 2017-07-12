(CNN) — It appears the Amelia Earhart mystery remains unsolved.

The History Channel recently aired a documentary that claimed to possibly show a picture of the legendary pilot.

The blurry photo shows a number of people on the dock at Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands in 1937.

However, two bloggers say they found the same picture in a travel book that came out in 1935.

That was two years before Earhart disappeared. She was still safe in the U.S at that time.

Adding insult to injury, the bloggers say the person the History Channel thought might be Earhart might be a man.

Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan disappeared in 1937 as she attempted to be the first woman to fly around the world.

