NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve found human remains in the search for four missing Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said early Thursday morning that one set of remains has been identified as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

Weintraub says they’ve found additional remains on a sprawling farm in suburban Philadelphia that they still have yet to identify.

Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick have been missing since last week.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen.

He’s being held on $5 million bail.

