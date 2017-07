BART delays due to track maintenance

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– BART experienced 20-minute delays Wednesday morning due to unscheduled track maintenance.

Riders between the West Oakland and Embarcadero stations in the Pittsburg and Dublin/Pleasanton directions were affected.

BART recovering: 20 min delay between WOAK and EMBR in PITT and DUBL dirs due to unscheduled track maintenance. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 12, 2017

