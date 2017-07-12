Ben Shapiro invited to speak at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON)– Ben Shapiro is scheduled to speak at the University of California Berkeley in September.

The Berkeley College Republicans invited the conservative speaker to campus.

The group announced the event on Facebook, billing it as “Ben Shapiro Versus Berkeley.”

Shapiro is slated to speak on Sep. 14th.

The university responded to the event:

We want to state unequivocally that Mister Shapiro is welcome on the Berkeley campus… Our police department will also begin a security assessment, as required by standing policy.”

Earlier this year, the Berkeley College Republicans tried hosting two other controversial speakers, which triggered protests that ultimately turned violent.

In February, Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak on the campus, but chaos broke out over his appearance and his speech had to be canceled.

