COTATI (BCN) — Police in Cotati are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman suspected of paying for baked goods from a fundraiser with counterfeit money.

According to police, at about 2 p.m. Monday a woman used a fake $100 bill to purchase baked goods from the Rancho Cotate High School music program, which had set up a bake sale booth in front of Oliver’s Market at 546 E. Cotati Ave.

After presenting the fake bill, the woman allegedly asked for $80 in change, which was given to her. She then took her baked goods and walked toward her vehicle, police said.

According to police, a student noticed the $100 bill was fake and attempted to contact the woman as she got into her car.

When the woman saw the student approach her, she sped away from the parking lot, police said.

The woman was described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds with a tattoo on her left forearm. Her vehicle appeared to be a dark-colored, older model Honda with after-market chrome rims, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Cotati police at (707) 792-4611.

