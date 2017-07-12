Dine and Dish: Dad’s Luncheonette

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — Imagine cooking at one of the top restaurants in the country and saying no more.

That’s what one young chef did when he left the world of fine dining behind and started Dad’s Luncheonette.

On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis takes us along the coast to a cozy caboose for some homespun classics.

