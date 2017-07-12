Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze in Newark

NEWARK (KRON)–Alameda County firefighters are currently on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in Newark, fire officials said.

According to an Alameda County fire dispatcher, the fire was first reported at 2:13 a.m. at a commercial building in the area of Central Avenue and Timber Street.

According to the dispatcher, three trucks caught fire and the blaze spread to the building.

There are no reports of injuries and crews are on the scene, the dispatcher said.

Further details were not immediately available.

