Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze in Newark



NEWARK (KRON)–Alameda County firefighters are currently on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in Newark, fire officials said.

According to an Alameda County fire dispatcher, the fire was first reported at 2:13 a.m. at a commercial building in the area of Central Avenue and Timber Street.

According to the dispatcher, three trucks caught fire and the blaze spread to the building.

There are no reports of injuries and crews are on the scene, the dispatcher said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Breaking-vehicles destroyed from fire in Newark that damaged commercial business. I am at scene @kron4news pic.twitter.com/F1CaGXsXZC — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) July 12, 2017

Breaking-fire Newark, CA. Started as multiple car fire outside commercial biz. Central and cedar Blvd @kron4news pic.twitter.com/iP1CYJGFRk — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) July 12, 2017

