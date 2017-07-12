KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Key West man is behind bars after deputies caught him with a large amount of cocaine hidden in a doll.
A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was in Marathon overnight when he pulled over a black car with the license plate covered and tint so dark he couldn’t see inside.
The driver was identified as 39-year-old Camus McNair. When McNair rolled the window down, the deputy smelled marijuana and decided to search the car.
A backpack was found in the car with a blue “Cookie Monster” doll inside. When the deputy picked it up, he noticed it weighed more than it should. When he took a closer look, he found a slit cut in the doll.
The sheriff’s office says there were two packages inside the doll with a total of 314 grams of cocaine.
McNair was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine.
