OAKLAND (KRON) — Seven months after the horrific Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire that left 36 people dead, investigators are still sorting through the piles of debris for evidence.

The debris leftover from the Dec. 2 fire that ripped through a dance party was dumped in a field in Oakland.

“We are going through it and looking for evidence,” said attorney Mary Alexander, who represents 12 families of those who died in the fire. She has also been named as the lead attorney for the plaintiffs.

The exact cause of the massive fire was never determined.

Alexander says they are doing any general collection of evidence. They are looking for any camera or electronics that may have captured photos.

They are also looking for anything that may give insight into the fire pattern or any material leftover that shows the kind of items that were kept in the warehouse.

The warehouse has been called a “death trap.” The building was crammed with rugs, old sofas and a garage-sale-like collection of pianos, paintings, turntables, statues and other items that quickly fed the flames.

Derick Almena, the operator of the warehouse, and Max Harris have each been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES