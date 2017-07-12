BERNALILLO COUNTY, New Mexico (KRON/CNN) — New Mexico police say a man accused of attacking his girlfriend is behind bars after a voice-activated speaker device called 911.

Police say the suspect, Eduardo Barros, attacked the woman and threatened her with a gun after accusing her of cheating on him.

During the alleged attack, authorities say Barros asked the woman if she “called the sheriff.”

Police say that remark was apparently heard by a voice-activated speaker, which called 911.

