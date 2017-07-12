Man arrested after voice-activated speaker mistakenly calls 911 during alleged assault on girlfriend

By and Published:

BERNALILLO COUNTY, New Mexico (KRON/CNN) — New Mexico police say a man accused of attacking his girlfriend is behind bars after a voice-activated speaker device called 911.

Police say the suspect, Eduardo Barros, attacked the woman and threatened her with a gun after accusing her of cheating on him.

During the alleged attack, authorities say Barros asked the woman if she “called the sheriff.”

Police say that remark was apparently heard by a voice-activated speaker, which called 911.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s