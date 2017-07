Man injured in San Francisco home invasion robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in San Francisco that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon.

The victims, a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, were in their home in the 100 block of San Aleso Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when three men kicked open the door.

The robbers struck the man and took cash before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

The man is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

No arrest has been made and police described the suspects only as three men believed to be in their mid 20s.

