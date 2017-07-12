Masked man steals opioids from San Ramon pharmacy at gunpoint

SAN RAMON (BCN) — A masked man stole opioids at gunpoint from a pharmacy in San Ramon Wednesday morning, according to police.

The suspect walked into a Walgreens at 21001 San Ramon Valley Blvd. at 8:03 a.m.

He went directly to the pharmacy counter and presented the employee with a semi-automatic handgun and a note demanding Buprenorphine, police said.

The drug is used to treat opioid addiction and pain.

The suspect took several bottles, valued at more than $300, before leaving the store and fleeing on foot.

He was described as a man in his 20s, roughly 190 to 200 pounds, standing 5 feet 7 inches or 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing black pants, white shoes, a dark sweatshirt and a gray beanie as well as a blue surgical mask over his face.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the San Ramon Police Department at (925) 973-2700.

