Mom wants apology over McDonald’s slide covered in poop

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A woman says her 5-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald’s playground in New Hampshire covered in poop.

Justina Whitmore took to Facebook to recount the incident and complain that staff at a Manchester McDonald’s didn’t take the problem seriously and ignored her pleas for help. She wants an apology from the fast food chain.

Whitmore told WFXT-TV in Boston (https://boston25.com/2t4q0Sg ) that she was eating when her son came over “covered in poop.” It was unclear how the human waste got on the slide. Whitmore said her son had been playing tag with a boy who had a soiled diaper.

In a statement sent to WFXT-TV earlier this week, restaurant owner Michael Gambino said they were investigating the situation and would “take any appropriate measures.”



