Oak tree falls onto driveway of home in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO (KRON)– An Oak Tree fell in front of a home in El Cerrito Wednesday morning.

KRON4’S Philippe Djegal said the tree fell on Carquinez Avenue around 11: 40 a.m.

The tree blocked the driveway of a home and luckily no one was injured.

Massive #OakTree splits/falls on Carquinez Avenue in #ElCerrito. Came down less than 30 min ago. No injuries…. https://t.co/bPZ6YShQmw — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) July 12, 2017

Massive #OakTree splits/falls on Carquinez Avenue in #ElCerrito. Came down less than 30 min ago. No injuries. Police on scene @kron4news pic.twitter.com/UtThkqD3by — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) July 12, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES