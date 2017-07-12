Patrick McCaw leads Warriors to first Summer League win

(KRON) — After dropping their first three games of the Las Vegas Summer League, the Warriors picked up a 77-69 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Incoming sophomore standout Patrick McCaw paced the Dubs with 26 points on 10/16 shooting and added five assists and four rebounds.

McCaw also had a few highlight plays including a circus shot off a steal at the 7:44 mark in the third quarter.

The former UNLV guard also put the finishing touches on the game with a three-pointer followed by a tough paint-finish in the final two minutes.

2017 draft pick Jordan Bell had a couple high-flying dunks in the opening period en route to a six-point, 16-rebound, three-block effort.

The T-Wolves beat the Warriors yesterday in a sudden-death overtime thanks to a C.J. Williams game-winner.

A bounce-back performance by the Dubs tonight in bracket play advances them in the tournament.

They will face this year’s No. 3 pick Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics Thursday at 3 p.m.

