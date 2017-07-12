San Francisco firefighters sent to help battle Wall Fire in Butte County

By Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Twenty-two members of the San Francisco Fire Department were deployed Monday to a Butte County wildfire that has burned thousands of acres, the San Francisco Mayor’s office said.

A mutual aid request was made to the San Francisco Fire Department Monday morning for resources to help extinguish the Wall Fire, which has burned 5,800 acres.

In a few hours, fire officials deployed a strike team consisting of five engines, a strike team leader and an assistant for a total of 22 people, city officials said.

Four thousand people have been evacuated because of the fire and warnings have been issued for 7,400 more. The fire is 45 percent contained.

On Sunday, Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency because of the Wall Fire, and the National Guard was sent in, according to city officials.

