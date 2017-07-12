San Jose fire rips through 2 homes, closes park

By Published:


SAN JOSE (KRON)–A large brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in the east foothills of San Jose grew to 100-acres, city officials said.

The fire was initially reported at 4:39 p.m. near Lariat Lane and Claitor Way.

The blaze destroyed one home and damaged another, according to city officials. Eleven nearby homes were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

The Berryessa Community Center at 3050 Berryessa Road is open to residents affected by the fire. So far, less than 10 residents have been assisted.

Firefighters with both the San Fire Department and Cal Fire will remain at the scene until the fire is fully contained, city officials said.

Alum Rock Park remained closed as a result of the fire.

