Teen arrested at Mexico border in connection with murder of woman in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose teenager was arrested at the Mexico border Tuesday in connection with the killing of a woman near San Jose State University last week, police said.

Daniel Gebrehiwet Zeratsion, 19, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and will be transported back to San Jose to be booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police believe Zeratsion shot and killed 20-year-old Myla Thi Dang around 5:07 p.m. on July 3.

After a caller reported loud bangs coming from inside a home in the 600 block of South 10th Street that evening, officers found Dang suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police said last week that they had identified a suspect who knew Dang.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death has been asked to call San Jose police Detective Sgt. Mike Montonye or Detective Jason Tanner at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

