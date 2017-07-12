Texas teen electrocuted after using phone in tub

TEXAS (KRON)– A Texas family warned parents about the dangers of using smartphones near water after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl.

Madison Coe, was relaxing in the bathtub when she went to grab her cell phone that was charging.

According to investigators, the phone slipped out of her hands and into the tub, which caused her to be electrocuted to death.

Coe’s family said the accident is something that could happen to anyone and are spreading the word to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Officials said the teen was using a Samsung 6 Edge Plus.

The phone was plugged into an extension cord, so it was able to reach the bathtub while charging.