The World According to Gary: Mayweather and McGregor go head-to-head

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregors’s press tour, Lebron’s Bay Area based pizzerias, and Britney Spears eyeing the Super Bowl stage.
A whole bunch of trash talking went on during the first stop on Mayweather and McGregor’s joint promotional tour. The two will duke it out on Aug. 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Lebron owns a stake in a Bay Area pizzeria company called, Blaze Pizza. Darya said Warriors fans might want to steer clear, but admitted the food looks every bit of good.
Britney Spears wants to perform the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018.
