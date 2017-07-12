UCLA students evacuated after suspicious package found

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Students at the University of California: Los Angeles have been evacuated to Drake Stadium after a suspicious package was found, police said.
No other information has been made available.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: RATS INVADE RESTAURANTS IN DALY CITY STRIP MALL
- SAN JOSE MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED AT MEXICO BORDER
- VIDEO: POLICE, SKATEBOARDERS CLASH AT DOLORES PARK
- GREAT WHITE SHARK ATTACKS KAYAK IN SANTA CRUZ
- PARENTS TAUNTED MALNOURISHED GIRL BEFORE HER DEATH, POLICE SAY
- MOM WANTS APOLOGY OVER MCDONALD’S SLIDE COVERED IN POOP