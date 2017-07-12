VIDEO: 2 men attack elderly woman over cellphone in Long Beach

By , and Published:

 

LONG BEACH (KRON/CNN) — A woman was punched and dragged by two people in Long Beach, and it was all caught on camera.

Police say it was all because they wanted her cellphone.

Now, detectives want them behind bars.

Police say they hope security video will jar someone’s memory.

Watch the above video to see the full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s