VIDEO: 4 women ransack CVS drugstore in Benicia



BENICIA (KRON)–Benicia Police are hoping that surveillance video released to the public will help them locate four women who ransacked a drugstore Monday night, taking bags full of allergy medicine.

At 9:50 p.m., the group entered the CVS store located at 2100 Columbus Parkway, according to police.

The group then took the items without paying for them and fled in a newer-model charcoal gray Nissan Altima with blue paper plates.

The theft was caught on surveillance video and police have released the footage in the hopes that someone will be able to identify them.

Anyone with information about the identities of the women is asked to contact the Benicia Police Department at (707) 745-3412.



