VIDEO: 4 women ransack CVS drugstore in Benicia

By Published:


BENICIA (KRON)–Benicia Police are hoping that surveillance video released to the public will help them locate four women who ransacked a drugstore Monday night, taking bags full of allergy medicine.

At 9:50 p.m., the group entered the CVS store located at 2100 Columbus Parkway, according to police.

The group then took the items without paying for them and fled in a newer-model charcoal gray Nissan Altima with blue paper plates.

The theft was caught on surveillance video and police have released the footage in the hopes that someone will be able to identify them.

Anyone with information about the identities of the women is asked to contact the Benicia Police Department at (707) 745-3412.


WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s