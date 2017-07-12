VIDEO: Bear trapped in car tears it apart

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (KRON/CNN) — A North Carolina family is in the market for a new car after an unexpected situation left their car totaled.

A bear got trapped inside the vehicle, and it couldn’t get out, which led to a total thrashing of the interior, chunks of a seat were missing, and an airbag was dangling from the ceiling.

And there was much more damage.

The family wasn’t aware of what was going on until a deputy showed up at their doorstep after a neighbor called it in.

A game warden later showed up and opened the car door.

The bear took off.

Insurance will cover the car damage.

