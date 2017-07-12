OAKLAND (KRON) — It has been a productive offseason for the Golden State Warriors front office, as they’ve retained their championship nucleus and bolstered their bench.

“Strength in numbers” rings true once again going into next season.

Golden State has added some key complementary pieces to its roster and among them is the sharp-shooting veteran Omri Casspi.

The signing of Casspi isn’t one that’s going to jump out at the casual NBA fan, but it has frustrated executives around the league as the world-champion Warriors have added another weapon–a 6 foot 9 inch forward that can shoot threes.

“Pre, you know, free agency we said we wanted to be in a winning situation,” Casspi said. “We want to be in a winning franchise, and I was fortunate enough to be with the best, so that’s a blessing.”

And Casspi has not only found himself a wining franchise, he’s also discovered a place that he could call home.

Since entering the league in 2009, he’s been on seven different teams, and just last season alone, the 29-year-old was a Sacramento King, a New Orleans Pelican, and a Minnesota Timberwolf.

So now, he’s hoping he’s landed the right mix of sustainability and success.

“This summer, I literally took a day off and started working on my game and working on everything that I need to do to become a basketball player and work on the stuff that I do good to stay good and do even better,” Casspi said. “I can’t wait for the season to start. I have so much to prove and a big chip on my shoulder to go ahead and do the stuff I need to do to help my team win.”

And Casspi fits right in on the Warriors roster because he already knows what it’s like to play with a hot hand at Oracle.

Two years ago, he and Steph Curry turned a game into a three-point shooting contest as Casspi dropped seven from downtown in the first half.

And the MVP answered by ripping off 17 points in 3 minutes.

“It’s fun you know,” Casspi said. “It was one of those moments, and it doesn’t happen often that you make shots, some guys make shots, but then, you guys like Steph, who come right back and do it even better. It was definitely one night to remember, and hopefully, we relive it back again.”

And Casspi will have more than enough opportunities to light up the scoreboard.

