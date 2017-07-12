CALAVERAS COUNTY (KRON) — A 50-acre wildfire is burning in Calaveras County on Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The Quail Fire is burning on Quail Oaks Road and Oak Hill Drive near Valley Springs.

Evacuations are in order for Quail Oak Road from Crown Court Butler Lane to Dale Lane All of Covey Lane (end to end).

