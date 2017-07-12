Wildfire burns 35 acres in Marin County near Petaluma

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A 35-acre brush wildfire is burning in Marin County near Petaluma on Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said.

The fire is burning in the area of Hicks Valley, near the intersection of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road and Novato Boulevard.

Smoke can be seen from Novato and San Rafael, the California Highway Patrol said. 

About 90 firefighters are battling the fire.

The fire is 25 percent contained.

There are no road closures, but the CHP is asking people to avoid the area.

