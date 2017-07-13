12-year-old saves drowning toddler in Michigan

MICHIGAN (KRON)– A 12-year-old boy is hailed a hero after saving the life of a toddler who was drowning in a Michigan pool.

The boy, Brayden Armstrong, was staying at a Days Inn and Suites for a wrestling camp.

Armstrong walked back to the pool after swimming with his brother because he forgot his clothes.

He saw a 3-year-old boy floating face down in the pool with no adults around.

“… I realized he wasn’t getting up so I jumped in and grabbed him,” Armstrong said.

The toddler’s parents work at the hotel and the child had wandered off.

A nurse in a nearby room heard the commotion and rushed to help until paramedics arrived.

The toddler is recuperating.

