12-year-old saves drowning toddler in Michigan

MICHIGAN (KRON)– A 12-year-old boy is hailed a hero after saving the life of a toddler who was drowning in a Michigan pool.
The boy, Brayden Armstrong, was staying at a Days Inn and Suites for a wrestling camp.
Armstrong walked back to the pool after swimming with his brother because he forgot his clothes.
He saw a 3-year-old boy floating face down in the pool with no adults around.
“… I realized he wasn’t getting up so I jumped in and grabbed him,” Armstrong said.
The toddler’s parents work at the hotel and the child had wandered off.
A nurse in a nearby room heard the commotion and rushed to help until paramedics arrived.
The toddler is recuperating.
