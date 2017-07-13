2 boys arrested in San Leandro elementary school burglaries

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — Two 13-year-old juveniles have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries at San Leandro elementary schools in May and June, police said.

The San Leandro public schools that were burglarized include Washington, Roosevelt, McKinley, Jefferson and Wilson elementary schools and the loss in all of the cases were Apple iPads and MacBook laptops, according to police.

Detectives recently received a break in the case when a latent fingerprint recovered at one of the crime scenes revealed the identity of a 13-year-old male student at Bancroft Middle School who formerly attended

Washington Elementary School, police said.

The boy was located at his home in San Leandro and was arrested based on the fingerprint evidence, according to police.

During the investigation, the name of a second suspect was discovered who had also allegedly been involved in the burglaries, police said.

The second suspect, who also is a 13-year-old male student at Bancroft Middle School, was located at his home in Oakland, according to police.

A search of the boy’s home revealed numerous items belonging to the San Leandro Unified School District that were all stolen in the elementary school burglaries, police said.

The second boy was also arrested.

“We are extremely pleased to have made arrests in these cases and return the items to the classroom where they are much needed,” Lt. Isaac Benabou said in a statement.

“It’s unusual for us to arrest such young suspects responsible for a series of burglaries. These are brazen acts and we hope that their arrests will prevent this behavior in the future,” Benabou said.

Police said their investigation into the burglaries is ongoing because additional suspects may be involved and many stolen items are still outstanding. Police did not release the names of the two boys arrested because they are juveniles.

People who have information on similar burglaries should call the San Leandro Police Department’s criminal investigation division at (510) 577-3230.

