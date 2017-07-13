ANTIOCH (BCN) — A 43-year-old man riding a motorcycle in Antioch Thursday afternoon died after he somehow crashed, police said.

At 3:47 p.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle in the 600 block of West 10th Street near H Street, according to police.

At the scene, officers located the unresponsive rider in the roadway.

Life saving measures were attempted, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

Police are investigating the crash, and at this time do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at (925) 778-2441.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES