Big-rig accident blocks several lanes on Hwy 29 in Napa County

By Published: Updated:

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–All northbound lanes are blocked on state Highway 29 just north of Tower Road near American Canyon due to an overturned big-rig, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

According to CHP officials, the overturned big-rig was reported at 4:29 a.m.

The big-rig is a United State Postal Service trailer that spilled mail all over the lanes when it overturned, according to CHP officials.

Napa County sheriff’s officials expect traffic to be affected until about 7 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s