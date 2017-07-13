Big-rig accident blocks several lanes on Hwy 29 in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–All northbound lanes are blocked on state Highway 29 just north of Tower Road near American Canyon due to an overturned big-rig, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
According to CHP officials, the overturned big-rig was reported at 4:29 a.m.
The big-rig is a United State Postal Service trailer that spilled mail all over the lanes when it overturned, according to CHP officials.
Napa County sheriff’s officials expect traffic to be affected until about 7 a.m.
All NB lanes now blocked, traffic diverted to North Kelly, slow from American Canyon Rd, SB from Tower Rd. https://t.co/0NvM17dxfm
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) July 13, 2017
