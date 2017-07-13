SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Air Canada plane that almost landed on the taxiway instead of the runway at the San Francisco International Airport last week was 100 feet away from a tragedy, according to a preliminary report from the Canadian NTSB.

Just before midnight last Friday, an Air Canada A320 was cleared to land on Runway 28R. However, the pilot inadvertently lined up for Taxiway C, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

There were four airplanes full of passengers lined up on Taxiway C waiting for departure when the Air Canada plane nearly landed on the strip. The taxiway runs parallel to the runway.

The plan had overflown the taxiway by a quarter of a mile leaving it only 100 feet above two planes by the time ATC instructed the aircraft to go around.

“ACA759 overflew the first two aircraft by 100 feet, the third one by 200 feet and the last one by 300 feet,” the preliminary report said.

An air traffic controller sent the Air Canada jet around. The plane made another approach and landed without incident.

The Canadian NTSB says they are not the lead agency on the incident, the NTSB is. This report is preliminary.

Here is the report:

