Delta, American Airlines raising airline fares

American Airlines
FILE - In this May 27, 2015 file photo, American Airlines aircraft taxi at Miami International Airport, in Miami. American Airlines says it has fixed a technology problem that was grounding flights to and from Dallas, Chicago and Miami on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(CNN Newsource) – It looks like passengers may have to pay a little more to fly.

Delta Airlines says its passengers are paying higher fares on average for the first time in more than two years.

In addition, both Delta and American say they expect their fares to climb higher.

US Airlines have struggled to raise fares in recent years due to low fuel costs, additional flights, and greater competition.

But Delta says fuel and labor costs are rising again, and that, along with the strong demand for air travel, justifies raising fares.

