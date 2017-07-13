Delta, American Airlines raising airline fares

(CNN Newsource) – It looks like passengers may have to pay a little more to fly.

Delta Airlines says its passengers are paying higher fares on average for the first time in more than two years.

In addition, both Delta and American say they expect their fares to climb higher.

US Airlines have struggled to raise fares in recent years due to low fuel costs, additional flights, and greater competition.

But Delta says fuel and labor costs are rising again, and that, along with the strong demand for air travel, justifies raising fares.

