Former President Jimmy Carter collapses at Habitat for Humanity site

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Former United States President, Jimmy Carter collapsed Thursday morning while building a house for Habitat for Humanity.

According to Habitat for Humanity’s C.E.O., Johnathan Reckford, Carter was dehydrated while working under the hot sun in Winnipeg, Canada.

He was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is being monitored.

Statement from #HabitatforHumanity CEO Jonathan Reckford on Jimmy Carter from #HabitatCWP. pic.twitter.com/u0KxTtm3I3 — Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) July 13, 2017

