Here are the most-stolen vehicles in 2016

(KRON/CNN Newsource) — The Honda Accord and Civic have again topped the list of most-stolen cars in the United States, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

A 2016 report, using data from the FBI, shows that newer models are being stolen at much lower levels.

The NICB says advances in security technology and the proliferation of smart keys have helped.

The third-most stolen vehicle in 2016, according to the report, was the 2006 Ford pickup.

The 2004 Chevrolet Pickup, and the 2016 Toyota Camry, round out the top 5.

The least stolen vehicle on the NICB’s top 10 list was the 2000 model Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee.

