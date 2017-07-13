SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The annual Cable Car Ringing Competition is famous around the world, and this year, they decided to spice things up by letting certain judges play along.

You’d think this might be a setup for Stanley Roberts, something like a bell ringer performing badly, but in the end, it turned into a story about someone leaving their heart in San Francisco.

Watch the above video to see Stanley in action.

