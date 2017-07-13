Man accused of molesting young girl at Concord laundromat

CONCORD (KRON) — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly molesting a child inside of a Concord laundromat, police said.

Concord resident Jose Chavez, 60, is accused of molesting an elementary school-aged girl in a laundromat located in the 1900 block of Monument Blvd., according to police.

The victim’s grandmother called 9-1-1 to report that the girl had been sexually assaulted by a random man.

While they were washing their clothes, Chavez allegedly victimized the child without the knowledge of her grandmother or other people inside the business.

The alleged assault was captured on laundromat’s security video system, police said.

When the video images were discovered by detectives, they issued a “Be on the Look Out” to Concord Officers who patrolled the neighborhood.

A few hours later, a Concord Officer recognized Chavez walking in a nearby shopping center where he was arrested without incident.

The incident is still under investigation. Police do not believe that other laundromat patrons are at risk of being victimized.

Detectives are investigating the possibility of other victims.

Chavez remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility and the case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office later this week.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to call the Concord Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (925) 603-5836.

