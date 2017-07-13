WASHINGTON (AP) — A man charged with jumping the White House fence earlier this year has pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement Thursday that 27-year-old Jonathan Tran of Milpitas, California, pleaded guilty to a charge of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Authorities say Secret Service agents found Tran walking on the grounds of the White House complex on March 10 and, when confronted, he claimed to be a “friend of the President.” He was carrying two cans of pepper spray.

President Donald Trump previously described Tran as a “troubled person.”

Sentencing is set for Sept. 25. Tran’s attorney did not immediately respond to telephone and email requests for comment.

