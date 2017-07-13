Mountain lion crashes through window in Colusa



COLUSA (KRON)–A mountain lion crashed through an apartment window and onto a sleeping woman. in a town called Colusa.

The incident happened in a town called Colusa, which is about 65 miles north of Sacramento.

The mountain lion ran in front of a pickup truck and crashed into the door of a bowling alley before running into the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The lion was scared and crashed through a window and onto the bed of a sleeping woman.

The woman remained calm and opened the back door of her apartment to let the mountain lion out.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES