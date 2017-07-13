Police seek help locating Montara man missing since May

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON)–San Mateo County sheriff’s officials on Wednesday released photos of a vehicle similar to the one belonging to a man missing since May.

Richard Moss, 22, of the unincorporated San Mateo County area of Montara, was last seen on May 25 at his home.

He left in a 2001 blue Hyundai Tiburon with California license plate No. 5DWY562, sheriff’s officials said.

Moss is described as a white man with hazel eyes and dark brown hair who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds.

His family is trying to raise $10,000 to offer a reward for information about him and to pay for a search if necessary. Money can be donated at https://www.gofundme.com/find-richard-moss.

Anyone with information about Moss or his vehicle is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at (650) 259-2313 or email Detective John Carroll at Jcarroll@smcgov.org. Anonymous tips can be called to (800) 547-2700.