SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are looking for suspects who brutally attacked a 7-Eleven clerk in San Jose.

Authorities have surveillance footage of one of the suspects. Police say the assault and robbery happened back in Feb. 23 at around 12:18 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1434 S. White Road.

One suspect reportedly came into the store and took a case of beer without paying for it.

When the clerk ran outside to chase him down, that’s when police say the clerk was beaten and then stabbed.

The suspects also hit and kicked the clerk in the parking lot.

The group reportedly ran back into the store and grabbed other items before taking off.

The clerk suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect cars are a large black four-door sedan and a white four-door sedan.

The suspect in the photo is described as a Hispanic man, between 17 and 22 years old, clean-shaven, with a piercing in his right ear. He was wearing black tennis shoes, with white shoe laces, a black Golden State Warriors hat with small dots on it, a black Adidas jacket with white striping on the arms and a blue liner in the hood, and brown pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact San Jose police.

