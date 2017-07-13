San Mateo police investigating hit-and-run

SAN MATEO (KRON)– San Mateo police were investigating a hit-and-run collision Thursday morning.

The accident happened near 20 North San Mateo Drive.

San Mateo police tweeted about the incident and warned drivers to expect slight traffic.

SMPD is investigating a hit and run collision in the area of 20 N San Mateo Dr, which is causing slight traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/ENIW6RnjgP — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) July 13, 2017

