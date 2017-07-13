1 dead, 3 injured after small plane crashes in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — One person has been killed and three others were injured when a small plane crashed in Sonoma County Thursday afternoon, according to Sonoma County authorities.

The single-engine Cirrus SR 22 crashed under unknown circumstances in a field in Schellville, FAA officials said.

The plane crashed about 1,000 feet west of Sonoma Skypark.

Two FAA inspectors are en route to the crash site.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

