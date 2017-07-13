PALO ALTO (BCN) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly snatching a man’s cellphone out of his hand at the Palo Alto Caltrain station, according to police.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. to a report of the alleged robbery at the station at 95 University Ave.

Officers found the teenager at 1:02 a.m. on University Avenue near High Street.

The victim, who is in his 60s, told police that he had been sitting on a bench on the southbound platform when he noticed the teen standing hear him.

The boy then approached the man, hit him in the face with an object that may have been a shoe, and grabbed the cellphone before running away.

The man tried to chase the boy, but lost him. He complained of pain to his face but did not require medical attention, police said.

Police found the man’s cellphone in some bushes in the 400 block of Alma Street.

The teen, who is from East Palo Alto, was booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery, a felony.

Anyone with information about the alleged robbery has been asked to call the Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email paloalto@tipnow.org or leave text messages or voicemails at (650) 383-8984.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES