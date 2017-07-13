The World According to Gary: Peyton Manning roasts KD at ESPYs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk all things ESPYs.

Peyton Manning hosted the 2017 ESPYs Awards and he took a few digs at Kevin Durant, who didn’t seem pleased.

Darya was in awe of the red carpet looks. Ayesha and Steph Curry’s look was her favorite of the night.

Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles, took home a trophy for ‘Best Female Athlete.’ The Warriors were named ‘Best Team of the Year.’

