Truck overturns spilling eels, slime all over Oregon highway

PORTLAND (KRON) — A truck overturned on a highway in Oregon dumping eels and slime all over the highway on Thursday.
The accident happened on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County.
The eels were going to be shipped to Korea for consumption, according to Oregon State Police.
Eels spill onto Hwy 101
Eels spill onto Hwy 101 x
In this heat… what is this going to start smelling like in the next few days?😳 pic.twitter.com/3FqSwXeSMP
— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) July 13, 2017
Thanks @OregonDOT pic.twitter.com/SmwHtWLeQ3
— Depoe Bay Fire Dist. (@DepoeBayFire) July 13, 2017
What to tell the #drycleaner? pic.twitter.com/2QyxSriiGq
— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) July 13, 2017
