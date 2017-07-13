Truck overturns spilling eels, slime all over Oregon highway

PORTLAND (KRON) — A truck overturned on a highway in Oregon dumping eels and slime all over the highway on Thursday.

The accident happened on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County.

The eels were going to be shipped to Korea for consumption, according to Oregon State Police.

Eels spill onto Hwy 101

In this heat… what is this going to start smelling like in the next few days?😳 pic.twitter.com/3FqSwXeSMP — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) July 13, 2017

