Truck overturns spilling eels, slime all over Oregon highway

By Published:
A truck overturned on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County, damaging a car and spilling a truckload of eels all over the road, July 13, 2017 (OSP)

PORTLAND (KRON) — A truck overturned on a highway in Oregon dumping eels and slime all over the highway on Thursday.

The accident happened on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County.

The eels were going to be shipped to Korea for consumption, according to Oregon State Police.

Eels spill onto Hwy 101

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s